Power outages reported across Newfoundland due to trip on transmission line
According to the utility's website, the outages started shortly after 10 a.m. and affected the northeast Avalon, including St. John's, Mount Pearl and Conception Bay South - as well as areas of the Burin Peninsula, central and western Newfoundland. An official with Newfoundland Power said the outages were caused by a trip on a transmission line, and that workers were busy getting power restored.
