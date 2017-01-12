Police release video in St. John's armed robbery
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary criminal investigation division is asking for help identifying a male responsible for an armed robbery at a Blackmarsh Road, St. John's, gas station. On Oct. 10, 2016, about 11:50 p.m., a male entered Ultramar on Blackmarsh Road armed with a sharp object and demanded cash.
