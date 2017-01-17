Police 'monitoring' as Halifax marijuana store re-opens after police raid
Halifax police aren't ruling out further charges now that a Halifax marijuana dispensary has re-opened after being raided last week. Four people were arrested when Auntie's Health and Wellness Centre was raided Friday, but a spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday the store has opened its doors again.
