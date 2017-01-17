Philip Byrne, Skyler Young charged in downtown Corner Brook pub break and entry attempt

Two young men have been charged in relation to an attempted break and entry at Flynn's Pub in downtown Corner Brook last week. Philip Seamus Byrne, 18, and Skyler Luke Daniel Young, 20 were both charged with trying to break and enter into the establishment on Broadway with intention to commit an indictable offence Jan. 12. Young is also charged with possessing an instrument suitable for breaking into a place, namely a pole or pipe, on the same date.

