Passenger testifies at break and enter trial of St. John cab driver
Lulzim Jakupaj's break and enter trial has entered its second day despite being scheduled for just one The woman who was the passenger in a cab allegedly driven by Lulzim Jakupaj says she didn't get a good look at the driver. The 22-year-old woman, whose name is covered by a publication ban, testified via telelink Tuesday morning at Supreme Court in St. John's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|15 hr
|cazcrick
|61,886
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan 7
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan 7
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec 25
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC