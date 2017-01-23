Passenger testifies at break and enter trial of St. John cab driver

Lulzim Jakupaj's break and enter trial has entered its second day despite being scheduled for just one The woman who was the passenger in a cab allegedly driven by Lulzim Jakupaj says she didn't get a good look at the driver. The 22-year-old woman, whose name is covered by a publication ban, testified via telelink Tuesday morning at Supreme Court in St. John's.

