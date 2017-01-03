Norris Point family finds 100 dead lobsters on town beach
Josephine Chubbs says there were about 100 dead lobsters on the beach outside her home in Norris Point on Dec. 17. Josephine Chubbs says she has seen the capelin roll - but she has never seen anything like the mess of lobster and crab that washed up on her town's beach in December. The Norris Point woman, along with her husband, found dozens of dead lobsters, crab, conners and starfish littering Deckers Cove beach on Dec. 17. "This was like lobsters rolling," she told CBC Radio's Corner Brook Morning Show .
