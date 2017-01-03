Newfoundland seal featured on Vancouver menu
Edible Canada will feature Newfoundland seal pappardelle as one of its entrees for Dine Out Vancouver, alongside Alberta lamb heart and Quebec rabbit. A Vancouver chef is making the unusual move of offering Newfoundland seal on his menu, saying he wants to introduce urban West Coasters to "a truly Canadian delicacy."
