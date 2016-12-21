Newfoundland man diagnosed with schiz...

Newfoundland man diagnosed with schizophrenia sues over forced injection in car

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A man diagnosed with schizophrenia who says he was forcibly injected by a health worker in the back of a car is suing Newfoundland's largest health authority. He said two Eastern Health workers arrived at his St. John's home, asking if he wanted his monthly shot.

