N.L. musicians teaming up for third Winter Island Tour

Newfoundland and Labrador musicians Sherman Downey and Matthew Byrne are planning to warm up the province with their third Winter Island Tour in February. It will be the only duo performances this year for Downey, a roots-rocker, and Matthew Byrne, a traditional singer, who merge their sounds together seamlessly.

