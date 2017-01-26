N.L. Liberals follow PCs to P3s, but ...

N.L. Liberals follow PCs to P3s, but details scanty

16 hrs ago Read more: Nor'Wester

The Liberal government in Newfoundland and Labrador plans to build a new long-term care facility at Corner Brook under a public-private partnership arrangement, contracting out everything other than direct health services. The province will pay to have a company or group of companies design, build, finance and maintain the new facility, under contracts running 30 years.

Newfoundland

