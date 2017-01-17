Mount Pearl break and enter leads to ...

Mount Pearl break and enter leads to arrest

A man was arrested Saturday afternoon at a Mount Pearl residence nearby the residence he allegedly broke into, police say. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it got a call about a break and enter around 1:45 p.m. They found the 50-year-old man in a home nearby and arrested him.

