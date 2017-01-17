Men charged with speed racing causing...

Men charged with speed racing causing death of Hannah Thorne plead not guilty

Brian King, left, and and Steven Mercer, pictured here during a court appearance in August, have pleaded not guilty to street racing causing the death of Hannah Thorne, 18. Brian Robert King and Steven Ryan Mercer entered the pleas in Harbour Grace provincial court Wednesday afternoon. King appeared by video link, while Mercer was represented by his lawyer over telelink.

