Meet the Corner Brook and area members of the Atlantic Boychoir

The provincial boy choir, made up of boys and young men from eight to 22, is under the direction of Jakub Martinec and Jennifer Beynon-Martinec, founding directors of the Czech Boys Choir, who now live in St. John's. Here in Corner Brook local music teachers Gary Graham and Jennifer Matthews have been conducting weekly rehearsals with the boys and Wendy Woodland is the an honorary patron of the choir.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.