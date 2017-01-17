Man charged in Milltown fires appears...

Man charged in Milltown fires appears in court

50 min ago Read more: The Guardian

Donald Machaight, 48, of Morrisville, stood in solemn silence Tuesday afternoon as he faced the judge in Grand Falls-Windsor Provincial Court on three charges of arson - disregard for human life - under Section 433 of the Criminal Code. Machaight was remanded into custody until 1:30 p.m., Thur., Jan. 19, when he will be back in the courtroom for a bail hearing.

Newfoundland

