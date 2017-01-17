Man charged in Colemans robbery released from custody
One of two Stephenville men charged with break, enter and theft, along with mischief and disguise with intent, has been released from custody. Garrett King, 20, has a number of conditions attached to his release, including that he keep the peace and be of good behaviour, stay away from Colemans Food Centre in Stephenville Crossing and abstain from alcohol.
