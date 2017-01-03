Man arrested for causing disturbance at government office
A 19-year-old St John's man was arrested and charged with causing a disturbance, mischief and breach of court order. The provincial government is paying about $46 per call to the province's HealthLine service, and call volumes appear to be in decline, according to government documents posted online in response to an access to information request.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|roxy
|61,803
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec 25
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Irela...
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|2
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Nov '16
|Lynnette
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC