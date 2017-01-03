Man arrested for causing disturbance ...

Man arrested for causing disturbance at government office

A 19-year-old St John's man was arrested and charged with causing a disturbance, mischief and breach of court order. The provincial government is paying about $46 per call to the province's HealthLine service, and call volumes appear to be in decline, according to government documents posted online in response to an access to information request.

