Linda Vatcher laid to rest
The funeral of Linda Vatcher was held Monday at St. Michael and All Angels Anglican Church in Corner Brook. Ms. Vatcher is the 62-year-old Corner Brook woman, originally from Burgeo, who was killed Dec. 18 when gunmen ambushed Jordanian police in an attack at the Crusader castle tourist attraction.
