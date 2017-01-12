Liberal MP, party president joined Trudeau for his controversial Bahamas vacation with the Aga Khan

A Liberal MP and the Liberal Party of Canada President were among the group of friends that joined Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family for a New Year's holiday at the private island in the Bahamas owned by the billionaire philanthropist and spiritual leader, the Aga Khan, the National Post has learned. Seamus O'Regan, the first-time MP for St. John's South-Mount Pearl and former CTV broadcaster, and his husband Stelios Doussis as well as party president Anna Gainey and her husband Tom Pitfield spent a week with the Trudeau family on Bell Island as a guest of the Aga Khan, who is the spiritual leader of the world's 15 million Ismaili Muslims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.