Letter: Mr. Premier, put the kettle on
I read an article from The Western Star that The Telegram printed in its Saturday edition, Jan. 14, titled "Province aims new ads at getting residents to embrace winter." I giggled when I read a quote from Shawn Leamon of Blow Me Down Trails in Corner Brook, who talked of going "out to that little cabin in the woods, have that cup of tea."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Truth
|61,879
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan 7
|not same luck 4 deer
|2
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan 7
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec 25
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC