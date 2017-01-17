Letter: Drugs and the city
Did you know that bath salts can be burnt and inhaled, creating a "high"? I didn't, but I was informed by a mother of a teenage daughter who picked up this tidbit in conservation with her peers in school. So, with that astounding and short preamble, what can we say about the drug situation in St. John's and environs? There is a lot of marijuana around, but estimates of usage are unreliable given the legal environment surrounding marijuana use.
