Keep it up! 5 ways to meet your get-healthier goal
Plenty of us bite off more than we could chew during the holiday season - and not just with actual food. While there's no going back on all the cakes and cookies you've consumed, if your goal for 2017 is to be healthier, Happy Valley-Goose Bay physiotherapist and fitness class instructor Richelle Weeks is offering up tips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|12 hr
|not same luck 4 deer
|2
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|12 hr
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|Anon
|61,804
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec 25
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC