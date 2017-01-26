Judge dismisses Cox's Cove woman's ch...

Judge dismisses Cox's Cove woman's charter application

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Judge Wayne Gorman dismissed a Cox's Cove woman's bid to have the tobacco seized during her arrest excluded at trial during an appearance in provincial court in Corner Brook on Friday. Dorothy Brown, 69, and her son, Cory Brown, 39, were arrested on Nov. 10, 2015 for possession of contraband tobacco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 8 min Reality 61,937
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Jan 7 not same luck 4 deer 1
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan 7 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec '16 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec '16 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,253 • Total comments across all topics: 278,383,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC