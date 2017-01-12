Jiffy Cabs open to taxi changes as city sets to meet province

George Murphy and Rob Stead represented Jiffy Cabs at a roundtable discussion at St. John's city hall on Wednesday. "Obviously there will be changes made to the [taxi] industry, how long they're going to take I don't know ... we don't know but anything that's positive for the industry - sure we're all for it," Jiffy Cabs fleet manager George Murphy told CBC News Wednesday.

