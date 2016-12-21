Jeremy Eaton: My new year's resolution is to fail
In the new year, CBCNL's YouTube page will feature a short series about me getting out of the building, getting out of my comfort zone and sucking at a lot of different things. Jeremy Eaton says he is no stranger to failure, but in 2017 he intends to do it on camera.
