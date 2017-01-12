Inquiry for Trent Butt on murder and arson charges set for today in Harbour Grace
The preliminary inquiry to determine if there is enough evidence to bring Trent Butt to trial on murder and arson charges starts Thursday morning in Harbour Grace. Butt is accused of setting fire to his Carbonear home in April 2016 and killing his five-year-old daughter, Quinn.
