Impaired driver crashes into snowbank, fire hydrant in St. John's
A woman was charged with impaired driving, failing the breathalyzer and two breaches of a probation order, after the vehicle she was operating hit a snowbank. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary charged a 21-year-old woman early Sunday, following a single-vehicle collision in St. John's.
