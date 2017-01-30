'I'm going to apologize at Don Dunphy shooting death inquiry,' says retired judge David Riche
Retired justice David Riche says he's going to apologize when he testifies at the inquiry into the police shooting death of Don Dunphy. Riche told CBC News he is sorry that he spoke with media last September before the Commission of Inquiry released five reports, including the RCMP's investigation report, in November.
