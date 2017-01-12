Hospitals and SIU School of Medicine ...

Hospitals and SIU School of Medicine team up to help youth

Read more: WYMG-FM Springfield

Low-income Enos Park residents have been beneficiaries of a now-year-old collaborative invlolving both hospitals and SIU School of Medicine, and it's gone beyond just making sure they have health care and health insurance. The "Access to Care Collaborative" was bourne out of a health needs assessment, but Kim Luz with HSHS Saint John's hospital says for the youth, it's also teaching about habits related to health - including a bicycle club.

Newfoundland

