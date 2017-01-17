'Hopefully we'll get through this one also': Milltown fires hit 3 months after devastating floods
The community of Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir is dealing with the aftermath of a series of fires set early Tuesday morning that gutted its school, town hall and police station. Donald Craig MacHaight, 48, faces three charges of intentional cause of damage by fire in connection with fires set at the Milltown-Bay d'Espoir Town Hall, Bay d'Espoir Academy and Bay d'Espoir RCMP detachment.
