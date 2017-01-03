Grenfell Campus VP to take on top job at Mount Saint Vincent University
Mary Bluechardt, the current vice-president, is leaving to take up the position of president at Mount Saint Vincent University in Nova Scotia. She told CBC Radio's Corner Brook Morning Show on Friday that she's witnessed "remarkable accomplishments" during her tenure.
