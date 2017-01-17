Grand Falls-Windsor theatre pulls screening of A Dog's Purpose
Owners of the Classic Theatre in Grand Falls-Windso, Shawn and Jackie Feener, have cancelled all screenings of A Dog's Purpose, a Canadian film set for release on Jan. 27. The only cinema in Grand Falls-Windsor is boycotting a Canadian film, after the publication of a video that purports to show mistreatment of an animal on set. The Classic Theatre in Grand Falls-Windsor has cancelled all screenings of A Dog's Purpose, a Canadian film set for release on Jan. 27. Owners Shawn and Jackie Feener told CBC Radio's Central Morning Show that they watched the controversial TMZ video, released on Wednesday.
