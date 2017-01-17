Got Milk? N.L.'s Five Brothers Artisan Cheese now buys it from the farm
For six years Adam Blanchard has worked to put out the best cheese possible and now, thanks to local farmers, he says it's getting better. Late last year he got proper equipment and the right to buy milk right off the farm, instead of from the bigger companies who put the milk we drink into containers.
