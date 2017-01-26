Gordon Pinsent on his recent health issues and doc 'The River of My Dreams'
As he reflects on his past with a new documentary, Canadian acting treasure Gordon Pinsent is also firmly focused on the future, trying to make up for time he feels he lost due to health issues. The 86-year-old Gander, N.L., native - who is the subject of "The River of My Dreams," opening at the Ted Rogers Hot Docs Cinema in Toronto on Friday - has spent the past three years recovering from two surgeries for the chronic pain condition trigeminal neuralgia.
