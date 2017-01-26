Glovertown looking at better animal control following dog attack
Some people called for a ban on pit bulls in Glovertown, but the mayor says roaming dogs was the big issue at a town meeting Wednesday. The mayor of Glovertown says council is looking for options to deal with animal control following an incident two weeks ago where a dog was mauled to death.
