Gander A&W workers put in headlock, knife held to throat during armed robbery

Just as two female employees at the A&W in Gander were finishing their shift Monday night, the store's owner says, two masked men robbed them at knifepoint - leaving them terrified. "As soon as they opened the door they were attacked, and put in a headlock - a knife to their throat, forced into the building, with their head down, and forced inside and right to the safe," said owner Terry-Lynn Humby.

