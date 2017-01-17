Gander A&W workers put in headlock, knife held to throat during armed robbery
Just as two female employees at the A&W in Gander were finishing their shift Monday night, the store's owner says, two masked men robbed them at knifepoint - leaving them terrified. "As soon as they opened the door they were attacked, and put in a headlock - a knife to their throat, forced into the building, with their head down, and forced inside and right to the safe," said owner Terry-Lynn Humby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|True
|61,880
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan 7
|not same luck 4 deer
|2
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan 7
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec 25
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC