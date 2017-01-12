FISH-NL hires lawyer David Goodland for certification application
Fish-NL has brought in St. John's lawyer David Goodland as the group's application to the Labour Relations Board moves through the certification process. With its certification application now before the Labour Relations Board, the Federation of Independent Sea Harvesters of Newfoundland and Labrador has hired St. John's lawyer David Goodland to represent the organization.
