First story chosen for Labrador Inuk Book project
This holiday season is in the bag, but already the people from Inuk Book are planning ahead to next year's gift-giving and the publication of its first children's story in Inuktitut and English. The project is aimed at creating more Inuktitut-language resources, and the first story will be about the Christmas drop - a day, once upon a time, when presents parachuted down to parts of Labrador from the sky.
