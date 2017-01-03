First Listen: 'I did this one for me,' says Cory Tetford
Cory Tetford has recorded a new album of solo material, much of it produced and co-written by former Great Big Sea frontman Alan Doyle. Cory Tetford says his upbeat, energetic new solo album, In the Morning , was inspired by some serious thoughts on mortality.
