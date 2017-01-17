Fight on over whose job it is to fix Canada's fleet
A naval tugboat assists as HMCS St. John's heads to sea from Halifax Harbour. A battle between the Union of National Defence Employees and the people who sell equipment to the Department of National Defence is brewing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|16 hr
|Fr Guido Sarducci
|61,864
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan 7
|not same luck 4 deer
|2
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan 7
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec 25
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC