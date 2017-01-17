Fight on over whose job it is to fix ...

Fight on over whose job it is to fix Canada's fleet

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

A naval tugboat assists as HMCS St. John's heads to sea from Halifax Harbour. A battle between the Union of National Defence Employees and the people who sell equipment to the Department of National Defence is brewing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 16 hr Fr Guido Sarducci 61,864
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Jan 7 not same luck 4 deer 2
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan 7 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec 25 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec '16 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,134 • Total comments across all topics: 277,992,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC