'Embrace Winter' theme of new Newfoundland and Labrador tourism ads
Cross-country skiing is just one of many winter activities featured in new tourism ads from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. Newfoundland and Labrador has launched its 2017 Winter Resident Tourism Campaign with the release of three TV ads showcasing what the province has to offer during the most frigid months of the year.
