Effort continues to clear salt water from Ramea's reservoir

The Town of Ramea remains in a state of emergency as a result of a storm surge in mid-December. According to an update provided by the town today, an engineer who visited the community yesterday recommended the amount of water being taken from the pond daily be doubled to remove the saltwater more quickly.

