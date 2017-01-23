Drop-off holdup driver also nailed for robbery of St. John's deli

The man who drove a truck during a robbery of a St. John's deli in 2015 has been found guilty of robbery, even though he didn't enter the store. Clarence Fields insisted he had no idea that Crystal Warford was going to commit a robbery when he dropped her off at Kerry Street, near Breen's Deli, at 4:30 in the morning of Nov. 23, 2015.

