Daughter of man killed by RNC officer set to break silence at Don Dunphy Inquiry
Meghan Dunphy was with her father Don Dunphy hours before he was fatally shot by a police officer on Easter Sunday 2015. The daughter of a man who was fatally shot by a police officer in Mitchells Brook in 2015 is set to speak publicly about the tragedy for the first time on Monday.
