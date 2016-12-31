Corner Brook police won't issue overnight parking tickets during New Year's Eve
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the City of Corner Brook are giving people one more reason to not drink and drive on New Year's Eve. For one night only, the police force in Corner Brook will not issue any tickets for on-street parking overnight tonight and into Sunday morning.
