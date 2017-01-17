Construction work for new long-term care facility wll happen in 2017
Premier Dwight Ball was a popular man in Corner Brook Friday when folks heard him say what a lot of people have been waiting to hear for years. To recognize the growing demand for long-term care beds in the city, Mayor Ball announced Friday that a new long-term care home will begin construction in Corner Brook in the fall of 2017.
