Concussion voids confession: St. John...

Concussion voids confession: St. John's man acquitted of drunk driving charge

The ruling comes five years after charges were laid and a trial held in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court. A man who confessed to impaired driving after an accident in St. John's five years ago has been acquitted of charges, as a judge has ruled he had a concussion and did not understand what he was saying.

Newfoundland

