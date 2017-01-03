CNA is studying invasive insects to protect Newfoundland ecosystems

Red menace: The lily leaf beetle is considered an invasive insect species in Newfoundland, and could change the region's ecosystem if not dealt with properly The lily leaf beetle, with its shiny scarlet back, "is a cute little beetle," admits Barry Hicks, who established the Applied Entomology Lab at the College of the North Atlantic in 2008. But it's a ravenous bugger, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.