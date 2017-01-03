CNA is studying invasive insects to p...

CNA is studying invasive insects to protect Newfoundland ecosystems

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: MacLeans

Red menace: The lily leaf beetle is considered an invasive insect species in Newfoundland, and could change the region's ecosystem if not dealt with properly The lily leaf beetle, with its shiny scarlet back, "is a cute little beetle," admits Barry Hicks, who established the Applied Entomology Lab at the College of the North Atlantic in 2008. But it's a ravenous bugger, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 23 hr DNC 61,818
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Jan 7 not same luck 4 deer 2
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan 7 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec 25 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec '16 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,119

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC