Charred house where Newfoundland girl died to be torn down: councillor

A municipal councillor says the charred house in Carbonear, Newfoundland where a five-year-old girl was allegedly murdered last April will be torn down as early as next week. David Kennedy lives next door to the house in southeastern Newfoundland, and says it's a constant reminder of what happened on the morning of April 24th.

