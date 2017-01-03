Certification of RCMP sex-harassment suit now awaiting judge's signature
Women who were sexually harassed as RCMP employees will soon receive letters letting them know they are eligible for compensation if, as expected, a judge certifies a class action against the police force. Lawyers for the plaintiffs and government told Federal Court on Monday that certification will allow a publicity blitz to reach the affected women and set the stage for final settlement of the lawsuit.
