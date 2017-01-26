Ceilidh at St John's for church roof fund
John Tinkler, chairman of the Roof Fund committee is pictured wi th Miranda Armitage, who will be Saturday's caller at the Ceilidh FOLLOWING a successful Beer and Folk Evening in November, St John's Church Ben Rhydding is hosting a Ceilidh to celebrate Burns Night on Saturday January 28. With the birth of the bard in mind, the ceilidh is being organised as a further fund-raiser for the ongoing work on the church roof. There will be no Burns Supper or free whisky, but a lively evening is promised with an address to the haggis and other Burns commemorations as well as plenty of dancing to the music of the Giddy Goats band, plus a cash bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|cazcrick
|61,902
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan 7
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan 7
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec '16
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC