Ceilidh at St John's for church roof ...

Ceilidh at St John's for church roof fund

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ilkley Gazette

John Tinkler, chairman of the Roof Fund committee is pictured wi th Miranda Armitage, who will be Saturday's caller at the Ceilidh FOLLOWING a successful Beer and Folk Evening in November, St John's Church Ben Rhydding is hosting a Ceilidh to celebrate Burns Night on Saturday January 28. With the birth of the bard in mind, the ceilidh is being organised as a further fund-raiser for the ongoing work on the church roof. There will be no Burns Supper or free whisky, but a lively evening is promised with an address to the haggis and other Burns commemorations as well as plenty of dancing to the music of the Giddy Goats band, plus a cash bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 7 hr cazcrick 61,902
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Jan 7 not same luck 4 deer 1
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan 7 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec '16 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec '16 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,840 • Total comments across all topics: 278,273,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC